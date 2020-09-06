Archive for Sunday, September 6, 2020

2020 McLouth High fall sports schedules/results

McLouth Bulldogs

By Shawn Linenberger

September 6, 2020

Here are 2020 season schedules for fall sports at McLouth High.

Football

Sept. 4 at Maur Hill, L, 47-12 (0-1, 0-1)

Sept. 11 BISHOP WARD

Sept. 18 ATCHISON COUNTY

SEPT. 25 ROSSVILLE

Oct. 2 at Pleasant Ridge

Oct. 9 SILVER LAKE

Oct. 16 at Mission Valley

Oct. 23 OSKALOOSA

Volleyball

Aug. 29 at Wabaunsee Invitational, Wabaunsee, L (24-26, 25-13, 26-24), Axtell, W (25-23, 25-16), Mission Valley, W (25-16, 25-17) (2-1, 0-0)

Sept. 1 at Oskaloosa, Jackson Heights, L (22-25, 27-25, 25-22), Oskaloosa, L (25-19, 25-20) (2-3, 0-2)

Sept. 5 MCLOUTH INVITATIONAL, Maur Hill, L, (25-23, 25-17), Pleasant Ridge, L (26-24, 25-15), Atchison County, W (25-20, 25-19) (3-5, 1-2)

Sept. 8 ATCHISON COUNTY, JEFF COUNTY NORTH

Sept. 15 MAUR HILL, VALLEY FALLS

Sep. 29 at Pleasant Ridge (PRHS, Horton)

Oct. 3 at Valley Falls

Oct. 6 PLEASANT RIDGE, OSKALOOSA

Oct. 10 at Riverside Invitational in Wathena

Oct. 13 at Maur Hill (MH, Jackson Heights)

Oct. 20 at Horton (HHS, Valley Falls)

Oct. 24 Substate

Cross country

Sept. 3 at Jeff West Invitational

Sept. 10 at Holton Invitational

Sept. 17 MCLOUTH INVITATIONAL

Sept. 24 at Royal Valley Invitational

Oct. 1 at Horton Invitational

Oct. 10 at Pleasant Ridge Invitational

Oct. 15 Northeast Kansas League Meet at Jackson Heights

Oct. 24 Regionals

Oct. 31 State

