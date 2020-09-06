Archive for Sunday, September 6, 2020
2020 McLouth High fall sports schedules/results
September 6, 2020
Here are 2020 season schedules for fall sports at McLouth High.
Football
Sept. 4 at Maur Hill, L, 47-12 (0-1, 0-1)
Sept. 11 BISHOP WARD
Sept. 18 ATCHISON COUNTY
SEPT. 25 ROSSVILLE
Oct. 2 at Pleasant Ridge
Oct. 9 SILVER LAKE
Oct. 16 at Mission Valley
Oct. 23 OSKALOOSA
Volleyball
Aug. 29 at Wabaunsee Invitational, Wabaunsee, L (24-26, 25-13, 26-24), Axtell, W (25-23, 25-16), Mission Valley, W (25-16, 25-17) (2-1, 0-0)
Sept. 1 at Oskaloosa, Jackson Heights, L (22-25, 27-25, 25-22), Oskaloosa, L (25-19, 25-20) (2-3, 0-2)
Sept. 5 MCLOUTH INVITATIONAL, Maur Hill, L, (25-23, 25-17), Pleasant Ridge, L (26-24, 25-15), Atchison County, W (25-20, 25-19) (3-5, 1-2)
Sept. 8 ATCHISON COUNTY, JEFF COUNTY NORTH
Sept. 15 MAUR HILL, VALLEY FALLS
Sep. 29 at Pleasant Ridge (PRHS, Horton)
Oct. 3 at Valley Falls
Oct. 6 PLEASANT RIDGE, OSKALOOSA
Oct. 10 at Riverside Invitational in Wathena
Oct. 13 at Maur Hill (MH, Jackson Heights)
Oct. 20 at Horton (HHS, Valley Falls)
Oct. 24 Substate
Cross country
Sept. 3 at Jeff West Invitational
Sept. 10 at Holton Invitational
Sept. 17 MCLOUTH INVITATIONAL
Sept. 24 at Royal Valley Invitational
Oct. 1 at Horton Invitational
Oct. 10 at Pleasant Ridge Invitational
Oct. 15 Northeast Kansas League Meet at Jackson Heights
Oct. 24 Regionals
Oct. 31 State
