A Tonganoxie High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tonganoxie school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon that a student has tested positive for the virus. The Leavenworth County Health Department notified the school district about the positive case, according to the release.

The school district is in contact with LCHD for contact tracing and "will take the steps necessary to protect the health and of our students and staff," the social media post read.

The student who tested positive will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.

Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities or the Leavenworth County Health Department.