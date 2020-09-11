Archive for Friday, September 11, 2020
Tonganoxie High football gets 1st home victory of season, drops Louisburg
September 11, 2020
The Tonganoxie High defense shined in the THS football home opener Friday at Beatty Field.
Tonganoxie was eyeing a shutout when Louisburg put together a late touchdown and another after a successful onside kick.
THS held on for a 24-14 for its first Frontier League victory of the season against the visiting Wildcats.
The Chieftains (2-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play) now prepare for a big conference clash against Paola (2-0 and 2-0) next Friday on the road.
Paola slipped past Spring Hill, 41-38, for the Panthers’ first road win of the season.
THS 24, Louisburg 14
Score by quarters
LHS 0 0 0 14 — 14
THS 0 10 0 14 — 24
