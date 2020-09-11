The Tonganoxie High defense shined in the THS football home opener Friday at Beatty Field.

Tonganoxie was eyeing a shutout when Louisburg put together a late touchdown and another after a successful onside kick.

THS held on for a 24-14 for its first Frontier League victory of the season against the visiting Wildcats.

The Chieftains (2-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play) now prepare for a big conference clash against Paola (2-0 and 2-0) next Friday on the road.

Paola slipped past Spring Hill, 41-38, for the Panthers’ first road win of the season.

THS 24, Louisburg 14

Score by quarters

LHS 0 0 0 14 — 14

THS 0 10 0 14 — 24