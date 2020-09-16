Some student-athletes at Tonganoxie High will have their Senior Night festivities at a later home contest.

THS had announced that Senior Night would be early in the season due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential future regulations and restrictions.

THS soccer had Senior Night festivities Thursday against Paola. Football, cross country and girls golf seniors originally were to have their Senior Night recognition at this past Friday’s home football game against Louisburg, but they were postponed because some seniors were out in quarantine. THS had its first positive COVID-19 case last week and the subsequent quarantine affected some seniors on the THS football and girls golf teams, according to Tonganoxie High athletics director Cody Witte.

With two of the three teams affected by the quarantine for Friday’s recognition, school officials are postponing Senior Night festivities. A new date hasn’t yet been announced.

Tonganoxie High volleyball was able to continue with its planned Senior Night on Tuesday. The Chieftains competed in their first home match of the season with a Frontier League contest against Piper.