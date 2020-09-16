Tonganoxie High girls golf earned a fifth-place finish out of 10 teams Thursday at the Wamego Invitational.

Hayden York led THS golfers with a low score of 49. She finished third individually at the Wamego Country Club tournament.

Meghan Heskett also shot a 55 for Tonganoxie, good for 13th place.

Claire Kleidosty tied for 15th with a 58, Chilali Turner tied for 23rd with a 61 and Kylie Rickard tied for 26th with a 62. Morgan Brusven tied for 32nd with a 64.

Wamego won the meet with a 199 at the nine-hole tournament.

Topeka High placed second (202), Concordia third (212) and Ottawa fourth (221).

Tonganoxie shot a 223 as a team for fifth place.

Piper finished the day in sixth (237), Council Grove seventh (239), Clay Center eighth (243), Rossville ninth (263) and St. Marys 10th (263).

THS competed Tuesday at the Shawnee Country Club after The Mirror’s print deadline and also competes at 3 p.m. today at the Paola Country Club.

Other teams competing today at the Paola invitational are Turner, Anderson County, Basehor-Linwood, Fort Scott, Gardner-Edgerton, Holton, Ottawa, Piper and Spring Hill.

From there, it’s off to another tournament at 9 a.m. Monday at Village Green Golf Course near Meriden.