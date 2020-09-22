After two tight sets, the Tonganoxie High volleyball team looked to be well on its way to notching a second win on the season with a rematch against Piper last week.

It took a little bit more time this time around.

THS won the first set, 25-21, and the second, 25-22, but Piper responded in the back-and-forth match with consecutive 25-22 victories.

That tied the match at 2-2 and forced the decisive fifth set to 15 points.

Another nail biter, it was, but Tonganoxie managed to pull out a 15-13 advantage and take the match, 3-2 in the home opener Sept. 15.. The victory improved THS to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Frontier League play.

THS also defeated Piper, 3-0, in the first night of competition this season.

“Obviously I feel good because we won,” THS coach Sara Poje Schmidt explained after the game. “But we need to work on finishing a game and not letting them get ahead.’

Tonganoxie attacked and defended pretty well against the visiting Pirates on Senior Night. Schmidt said there was some encouraging things to take away from the match.

“I’m really proud of them for not playing timid,” she said. “I’ve definitely been in their ear about that.”

The Chieftains then hit the road for the Rossville Invitational on Saturday.

Silver Lake won a matchup, 25-15, 25-13, and then THS defeated Abilene, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18.

Tonganoxie fell to Northeast Cornerstone, 25-19, 25-22. Holton won in three sets against THS, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14.

On Monday in Topeka, THS defeated Highland Park, 25-13, 25-9, and lost to Atchison, 25-23, 28-26.

The Chieftains also played Tuesday against Bonner Springs after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie gets a breather before resuming play this coming Monday against Kansas City Christian in Prairie Village.

The team is back home Tuesday against Spring Hill.