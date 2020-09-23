It likely would be hard to script a better game than Friday’s clash between Frontier League teams and state-ranked foes Tonganoxie and Paola.

Well, maybe if the storyline called for the visitors to end up victorious.

THS opened the Class 4A battle in Paola with a Tyler Bowden 60-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

The rushing play set the tone for the back-and-forth game, but a late Paola drive helped the Panthers to a 35-28 victory.

Paola improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Frontier League play.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first half before PHS pulled ahead, 21-14, heading into halftime.

The Panthers made it 28-14 with the lone touchdown of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter turned out to be a wild one.

Bowden scored again on an eight-yard run and then Tonganoxie recovered a pooch kickoff after Bowden’s score.

THS drove again with the short field and Bowden again scored on an eight-yard run. The quick scores tied the game up at 28.

Paola, though, would put together a touchdown, also in the fourth quarter, leaving THS with little time to answer.

Tonganoxie tried for some more fourth-quarter magic, but a Paola defender intercepted a THS throw, helping the Panthers seal victory.

Tonganoxie had another touchdown in the game, a nifty pass from Gabe Bailey to receiver Sam Kleidosty after a Bailey pump fake to the flats. That 27-yard touchdown pass play helped THS even the score at 14 after a Jackson McWilliams’ extra point.

Paola had some big plays as well, including a fake punt and a pick 6. Panther quarterback Garrett Williams also put Paola ahead, 21-14, in the second quarter with a 76-yard touchdown run.

Paola had 61 plays to Tonganoxie’s 58 of the night.

PHS had 15 first downs, while Tonganoxie had 14. As for penalties, Tonganoxie had seven for 40 yards and Paola three for 25 yards.

Bowden had 239 yards and the three touchdowns on 35 carries for the Chieftains.

Bailey went 6-for-15 for 57 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Kleidosty led receivers with two receptions for 28 yards, while Dallas Bond had three catches for 23 yards.

Brandon Martin led the team in tackles with 22 (6 solo), while Heston Robbins had 20 (9 solo).

Jacob Maxwell snagged another interception for the defense.

Paola was ranked No. 2 and Tonganoxie No. 3 in 4A heading into the contest. The teams potentially could meet for a rematch in the playoffs.

Tonganoxie will be on the home field next with Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against Eudora.

The Cardinals fell to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play Friday with a 42-24 loss at home against St. James Academy.

Eudora opened the season with a 35-6 victory against Baldwin on the road and then fell, 36-6, in Week 2 to Nemaha Central at home.