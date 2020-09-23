It’s Senior Night, Take 2 at Tonganoxie High for a few fall sports teams.

THS will have Senior Night festivities for football, cross country and girls golf on Friday at the Tonganoxie-Eudora football game.

The ceremony originally was scheduled for the Sept. 11 home football game against Louisburg, but it was postponed due to some seniors being in quarantine. The quarantine was a result of the positive COVID-19 case in the school district earlier this month.

THS football seniors will be recognized before the game at 6:25 p.m. Seniors on the girls golf and cross country teams will be announced during halftime.

Friday’s game also is the Midco Game of the Week. It can be viewed on the Midco Facebook page and for Midco subscribers, Channels 32 and 622.