Tonganoxie High cross country had its home Invitational on Tuesday.

The event took place after the Mirror’s print deadline, but more on the meet can be found in next week’s edition of The Mirror and online at tonganoxiemirror.com.

Teams at the meet with THS that were slated to join Tonganoxie are Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Heritage Christian, Manhattan, Maranatha Christian Academy, Midland Adventist, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, St. Mary’s Academy, Topeka West, Turner, Veritas Christian, Washington and Wyandotte.

Next up for the Chieftains is the Perry-Lecompton Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lake Perry.

THS then competes at 9 a.m. Saturday at a meet on the University of Saint Mary campus in Leavenworth.