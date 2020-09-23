Tonganoxie High girls golf had a good day Sept. 15 at the Hayden Tournament in Topeka.

Sophomore Hayden York shot a personal best 41 and won the tournament individual title, which marked her first tournament victory.

Lali Turner shot a 52, Kylie Rickard a 54 and Meghan Heskett a 55.

THS also improved its score from the Wamego Invitational by shooting a 202. The score was 18 strokes better than the tournament in Wamego.