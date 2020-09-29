Archive for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
October outdoor forum for local candidates being scheduled at VFW Park in Tonganoxie
September 29, 2020
Candidates running in the November general election will be speaking at a candidates forum next month.
First State Bank and Trust and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 again are sponsoring a forum, this time from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at VFW Park, weather permitting.
Those attending are requested to bring lawn chairs.If need be it will be moved inside with social distancing. Invited to attend are candidates for Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate, Leavenworth County Sheriff and Register of Deeds.
