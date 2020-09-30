Following its first loss of the season, Tonganoxie bounced back in a big way to net a 52-30 win over Eudora in a battle between two area teams on Friday at THS.

Senior running back Tyler Bowden carried the Chieftains (3-1), as has been the case for the first month of the season. Bowden piled up 338 yards and five scores off 33 rushing attempts. For the season, the former Free State running back already has over 1,000 yards on the ground.

THS (No. 3 in Class 4A) also had senior quarterback Blake Poje back this week after he missed the previous two games. Poje was 11-for-24 through the air for 137 yards and two scores. Senior Dallas Bond caught five balls for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Branden Martin led Tonganoxie’s defense with 16 total tackles.

Eudora is now 1-3 on the year, having lost three games in a row since its 35-6 victory over Baldwin in the season opener. The Cardinals have scored 54 total points over the last two weeks, but have given up 94 combined points over that span.

Eudora will play host to Louisburg next Friday, while Tonganoxie will welcome Piper to town for homecoming.

Tonganoxie still No. 3 team in Class 4A

It’s not everyday that a top-ranked team starts the season 0-2 and still retains that No. 1 ranking, but then not every team is Bishop Miege.

The Stags fell, 49-28, to Rockhurst (Mo.) on Friday and fell to 0-2, but when you’re the six-time defending Class 4A state champion, that probably makes sense.

The Roeland Park private school takes on another private school this coming Friday: St. James Academy (2-1), which is the No. 5 team in 4A. The Thunder snuck by Basehor-Linwood, 42-35, this past Friday. Paola is still No. 2 after a 62-7 romp against Ottawa and Tonganoxie stayed No. 3 after the victory against Eudora.

McPherson, at 4-0, is No. 4 after defeating Winfield, 56-13, on the road Friday. Piper (3-1) and Lansing (3-1) also are in the “others considered” list after the Top 5.

Lawrence is No. 1 in 6A, Wichita Northwest No. 1 in 5A, Andale the top-ranked team in 3A and then Rossville (2A), Olpe (1A), Canton-Galva (8M-I) and St. Francis (8M-II).

THS 52, Eudora 30

Eudora 0 8 8 14 — 30

Tonganoxie 14 12 23 3 — 52