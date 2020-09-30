Beatty Field has been the place to be for Tonganoxie High boys soccer.

The Chieftains grabbed another home victory Thursday, this time with a 2-0 shutout against visiting Bonner Springs.

THS is now 3-0 in its five-game homestand after the victory against BSHS and still perfect at home so far this season. THS improved 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Frontier League Play.

The Chieftains scored both of their goals in the first half and then held on in the second half.

Jimmy Larkin scored in the eighth minute from about 25 yards out for the 1-0 Tonganoxie lead. The ball sailed inside the left post.

Then, in the 31st minute, Grayson Sonntag sent in a corner kick that Abel Mendoza then knocked in from short range for what would be the final goal of the game.

THS coach Jon Orndorff said he’s been impressed with his team’s possessions and the players’ “first touches” on the ball have been good. He said players have a good sense of where each other is on the pitch and “knowing where they need to be.”

“We’re getting better every game, that’s for sure,” Orndorff said.

Tonganoxie also got a big victory earlier last week with a 3-1 win Sept. 21 against Hayden at Beatty Field.

Jackson McWilliams scored two goals about a minute apart in the 32nd and 33rd minutes of the first half for the Chieftains. His first came on an assist from Afton Boone and the second on an assist from Grayson Sonntag. One of the goals also came on a nifty flick kick from McWilliams.

The Wildcats cut the lead in half not long after intermission. Boone was called for a handball in the box and then Hayden scored on the ensuing penalty kick in the 46th minute.

Hayden, however, would also be called for a handball in the box in the 76th minute.

Sonntag knocked in the penalty kick and THS padded its lead with just a few minutes left in the match.

“That was a really big win,” Orndorff said about the victory against the private school from Topeka.

Tonganoxie is ranked No. 26 in the latest MaxPreps Kansas state rankings among all classes, so many Class 6A and Class 5A teams also are among the top teams in the list. THS competes in Class 4-3-2-1A.

Fellow Frontier League members Louisburg (No. 12) and Spring Hill (No. 24) are in the Top 25.

Tonganoxie and Louisburg actually played Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline, as the Wildcats visited Beatty Field on Tuesday night.

The Chieftains then get a bit of a breather, but then the schedule gets hectic for a bit.

Their next match is 6 p.m. Monday against Topeka High. That’s the final contest in their five-match homestand, but the first of four matches in eight days.

They then head west the next day for a 6:15 p.m. matchup Tuesday at Junction City, are back home for a 6:15 p.m. match Oct. 8 against Ottawa and then hit the road again for a 4 p.m. match Oct. 12 in Atchison against Maur Hill-Mount Academy.