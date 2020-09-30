A hot and windy afternoon couldn’t deter the Tonganoxie High girls cross country team from making history.

THS won a meet Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgounds that brought together all Leavenworth County schools for a cross country meet for the first time.

Tonganoxie scored 33 points for first, with Kristi Chambers also leading the way individually with a first-place finish and time of 21 minutes 31 seconds. Kyleigh Thomas finished fourth overall with a time of 22:48, Kat Wombwell sixth with a time of 24:21, Brooklyn Lang eighth with a time of 24:26 and Grace Slabaugh 14th with a time of 25:32.

The girls JV team scored 33 points also, with Clara Altenhofen taking second with a time of 26:43, Heather Wombwell fourth with a 28:47 time, Alaina Rogers fifth with a time of 28:55, Madi Schiffelbein 10th with a time of 29:17 and Emiline Leibano 12th with a 31:05 time.

The five county teams joining THS were Baserhor-Linwood, Lansing, Leavenworth and Pleasant Ridge.

The boys varsity squad placed third in its meet, while JV won its race.

The THS boys varsity scored 68 points, falling to Lansing (34) and Basehor (55).

Eli Gilmore led the team with a second-place finish and 17:31 time, Chas Gilmore placed eighth overall with a time of 19:30, Ben Farrar 14th with a time of 20:45, Nick Edholm 20th with a time of 21:14 and Brandon Wilson placed 24th with a time of 21:47.

The boys JV team scored 25 points, in their team victory. Nolan Rogers placed second with a time of 21:21. Cole Holmgren finished third with a time of 22:21, Michael Bottary placed fourth with a time of 22:31, Samuel Manus nabbed fifth with a time of 22:51 and Robby Patterson nabbed 16th with a time of 24:45.

Tonganoxie now focuses on its next race, which is Thursday at the Perry-Lecompton Invitational at Lake Perry.

The Chieftains then head north to an invitational Oct. 10 at the University of Saint Mary. That meet starts at 9 a.m. that day.

From there, it’s the Frontier League meet at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Ottawa and Class 4A regional Oct. 24 at a site yet to be announced.