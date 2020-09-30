The Tonganoxie High girls golf team will be heading west for its Class 4A regional.

Kansas State High School Activities Association officials recently announced regional assignments for the 2020 season.

THS will compete Oct. 12 at the Holton Country Club.

Other teams competing there are Clay Center, Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.

The other two 4A regionals will be at Independence and Wellington that day.

Holton and Independence regionals will start at 9 a.m., while the Wellington regional will start at 8:30 a.m.

This year’s 6A regional host schools will be Dodge City (Mariah Hills Golf Course), Blue Valley (Heritage Park Golf Course in Olathe) and Olathe West (Prairie Highlands Golf Course in Olathe). Bishop Carroll (Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita), Emporia (Municipal Golf Course) and St. James Academy (Sunflower Hills Golf Course in Bonner Springs) are the 5A regional hosts, while Caney Valley (Caney Golf Club), Colby (Meadow Lake Golf Course) and Silver Lake (Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka) are the 3-2-1A regional hosts.