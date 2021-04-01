25 years ago: April 3, 1996

The frontpage headline was “Groundbreaking held for highway expansion project.” Those pictured in the photo included Anna Mary Landauer (former Basehor mayor) and State Senator Alan Ramirez. Ramirez said, “For the 14 years that I’ve been in the legislature, we’ve fought for this project.” Larry Meadows presided at the ceremony.

Another frontpage photo showed Gina Urich, Tonganoxie eighth grade student, practicing at the Kaw Valley Music Festival. Urich was one of over 360 children who attended the festival and received instruction from clinician Rich Hornish. The Tonganoxie band received a one rating at the event.

The Tonganoxie Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9271 presented checks to winners of the 1996 Youth Essay Contest on March 28. This year’s winners from Tonganoxie were Darren Welch, who wrote about Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Michael Graveman, who wrote about Martin Luther King, Jr.

50 years ago: April 1, 1971

The worst April fool Joke was a temperature of 32 degrees with snow flurries in Tonganoxie.

Mayor Lee Clark signed a proclamation designating April as Cancer Crusade Month.

H&E Plywood and Paneling was advertising in the Tongie Mirror a one year anniversary sale with 4’ x 8’ refinished paneling for $2.78 and 2x4 studs for 49 cents each.

With the winding down of the Vietnam War Senator Bob Dole (R) expressed regrets of the closure announcement of the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant near De Soto which had employed 775 employees.

The 240-slip Perry Lake Marina had experienced 75 mph winds with gust to 90 mph on March 18 resulting in only 80 slips still being operational.

Tonganoxie Lumber Company had new ownership, Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Winkler from Kansas City, Kansas.

The Grand Opening of the Sweet Shop, located in the West End of the Zoellner Building, this week featured “Flavor-Maid Donuts.”

Korb Electric advertised a Westinghouse refrigerator for $189.95.

75 years ago: March 28, 1946

The city road connections are being held up by questions from highway engineers. Rather than enter town via an extension from Main Street, perhaps a cloverleaf set up might be more feasible. Discussions concern the Union Pacific railroad spur at the Franklin plant, and the thirty to forty milk trucks per day at the Franklin milk plant. In addition, the very narrow bridge over Tonga Creek is hardly wide enough for two cars to pass. Hopefully, their consideration will not turn down our hope for better access.

As reported last week, the Harlan Box Factory will start operations here in April. This is a wonderful opportunity for our community and brings much needed jobs to our men.

The city of Tonganoxie received four inches of rain in one hour on Friday night. Creeks, streets and yards were flooded.

Spring cleaning time is here and that calls for lots of hot water. Check out The Gas Service Company’s automatic gas water heater that will give you carefree, automatic hot water service at the turn of the faucet.

Hallmark cards is seeking girls and women ages 17-35 to help make greeting cards. No experience is required. Benefits include two weeks paid vacation, paid holidays and $100 per month salary. Apply in Lawrence, Kansas.

A nice four room house is for sale in Tonganoxie, complete with four lots usable for fruit and garden areas. Only $850 gets it all.

100 years ago: March 31, 1921

Next Monday, April 4th, is the date of the city election, and for the second time in the past forty years there is no contest for the various city offices.

The ticket to be voted on: Mayor William Heynen; Police Judge George Needham; Councilmen EH Skaggs, John Christensen, Ivan Sechrest, George Seufert and Joseph Casanova.

Although there is no contest turn out Monday and give these men a good complimentary vote. Then get behind them and help them in their work of making this a better town for you and I to live in. This is a thankless task we are setting for them, but we can help them by giving our support.

If you have suggestions to make they will be glad to hear them, and be pleased to get the different views on any proposition.

125 years ago: April 2, 1896

Mayors Proclamation: Whereas smallpox and other contagious diseases are reported in the neighboring cities, and the board of health has called attention to the filthy condition of the yards, alleys and byways in the city and the necessity for the protection of the public health that they be cleaned and put in a sanitary condition,

Therefore, I, the undersigned, mayor of the city of Tonganoxie, in accordance with Ordinance No. 145 which provides a penalty of twenty--five dollars for placing or keeping any offal, filth or other offensive matter on either his own premises or alley or street adjacent thereto, request that the citizens govern themselves accordingly, and the attention of the city marshal is hereby directed to see that this ordinance is enforced and report from time to time to the board of health. Henry Metz, Mayor.

Price list for the spring of 1896 at the Tonganoxie small fruit farm, Jesse Lacy, proprietor. Terms cash with orders unless I am acquainted with the purchaser. I have a choice collection of small fruits for family, garden or field culture. The following prices do not include packing, but the packing will be done carefully and delivered for a moderately small sum.

Snyder’s Early Harvest or Tabor’s Prolific Blackberry 50 cents per 100; Grape vines from one cent up to ten cents each (I have some extra strong vines trained especially for arbors, of the Concord and Moore’s early varieties); Strawberry plants later on in the season, 30 cents per 100, or $2.50 per 1000 (several varieties all of which do well for me).

Budded Peach trees, early to late, 10 cents each, 12 trees $1.00; 2-year-old apple tree of the yellow transparent, Red June and Astrachan varieties, 4 to 5 ft. high, 8 cents, 12 trees $1.00; Peach trees from selected seed, from 3 cents up to 10 cents each; Lombard plum 3 cents up to 10 cents each.

I have 5,000 to 6,000 grape cuttings cut early last fall, 12 to 20 varieties all are ready to be put out. I will sell you any variety I have at 25 cents per 100 and show you how to put them out. I also have 1,000 to 1,500 quince cuttings at same price as grape cuttings.

Trees ready about April 1st as my stock is limited send in your order at once or call and see me at nursery. Address Jesse Lacy Box 7 Tonganoxie.