The sun was out and the bats were hot Friday for the Tonganoxie High baseball game in the Chieftains’ first competition in nearly two years.

THS won Game 1, 10-0, in five innings and then followed that showing with a 9-2 victory in Game 2.

Tonganoxie earned the shutout and the nabbed the shortened-game victory thanks to the mercy rule. Games are official if a team leads by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

Tonganoxie then pulled away in Game 2 for a 9-2 victory.

THS moved to 2-0 with the sweep of the Tigers.

Friday’s games marked the first competition for Tonganoxie since May 23, 2019.

THS put together a big rally in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game that day at Maize, but fell, 6-5, to eventual state champ Nickerson. That game actually started a few days earlier, but heavy rain and subsequent field conditions forced a venue move from Salina to Maize.

This year’s season was supposed to start Tuesday, but a soggy field postponed that game. The area had more rainfall after Tuesday, but sunny skies Friday helped make the doubleheader a reality.

Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled the 2020 season in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonganoxie is coming off two consecutive state appearances, including a third-place finish in 2018.

The 2021 season originally was set to start March 23 at home against Eudora, but the game was postponed due to soggy field conditions.

The Chieftains are led this season by five seniors: Trace Trieb, James Eaton, Eli Heim, Tucker Isaacs and Tyler Whiting. Micth Loomis again is at the helm of the coaching staff, with Brad Shelton, Jamie Fahlgren and Eric Staples serving as assistant coaches. Manager is Lexi Ziolo.

Tonganoxie is idle this week, but returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a Frontier League game against Piper in Kansas City, Kan.