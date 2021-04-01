Leavenworth County Health Department will have a vaccination clinic for all Kansas vaccination phases on Thursday.

Anyone 18 or older who hasn’t received a vaccination can visit the clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade in Leavenworth. Leavenworth County will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for people 18 and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are recommended for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for those 16 and older.

LCHD has administered 19,915 COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday’s report. Of those vaccinations, 12,556 have been first doses and 7,359 have been the second dose.

Leavenworth County reports that two county residents died due to complications with COVID-19 since its last report a week earlier on March 22. The deaths involved a man in his 80s and another in his 70s.

LCHD was monitoring 54 active cases as of Monday, with one person being hospitalized at that time. There have been 45 new positive community cases and 54 community recoveries since the previous report, which was March 22.