Big innings helped Spring Hill softball make short work of Tonganoxie High on Thursday in Frontier League play.

The Broncos scored four runs in the third inning and then 11 in the fourth inning in Game 1. The Chieftains, meanwhile, didn’t have an answer and fell, 15-0, in four innings.

The mercy rule was in effect again in Game 2, as Spring Hill scored five in the fourth and six more in the fifth. Tonganoxie just couldn’t get any offense together again in the second game and fell, 11-0, in five innings. Mercy rules are in effect when one team leads by 15 after three innings or 10 after five innings.

The losses dropped Tonganoxie to 2-2 on the season, while Spring Hill improved to 3-0. Spring Hill has now outscored opponents 37-0. Spring Hill defeated Ottawa, 11-0, in the season opener.

Spring Hill 15, THS 0 (4 innings)

004 (11) — 15

000 0 — 0

Spring Hill 11, THS 0 (5 innings)

000 56 — 11

000 00 — 0