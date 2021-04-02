Tonganoxie High track team members competed in their second meet of the year Thursday at the Junction City Invitational.

On the girls side, THS scored points on five occasions.

Natalee Shepard won the 200-meter dash with a season-best time of 27.47 seconds. Shepard also placed second in the 100 with a 13.06 time.

Holly Colvert placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 91 feet, 7 inches, while Sydney Padfield placed seventh with a season-best throw of 90-2.

Colvert also placed third in the shot put with a season-best throw of 33-6. Others competing at JCHS were Brianna Pollard (10th, 200, SB 29.66 seconds; 17th, long jump, SB 13-3; 12th, triple jump, 28-3), Hattie Baldock (eighth, high jump, 4-6; 10th, long jump, SB 14-9), Emma Sunderland (13th, high jump, 4-4; 15th, long jump, SB 13-5) and Lucy Reike (13th, discus, 65-4; 13th, shot put, 25-6).

On the boys side, THS placed seven times.

Afton Boone placed fifth in the 200 with a season-best time of 24.57, while Eli Gilmore placed fifth in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 53.12 seconds) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:33.71). Both were season-bests.

Isaiah Holthaus, meanwhile, placed fifth in the 300 (46.54) and the 4x400 relay team sixth (3:47.61).

In the javelin, Alex Lungu placed fourth with a season-best throw of 115-9, while Logan Blancarte finished fifth with a season-best 115-2.

Other results for the THS boys: Afton Boone (12th, 100 meters, 12.19), Derick Barnes (13th, 100, SB 12.26; 11th, 200, 25.22), Tamar Brown (17th, 100, 12.43; 16th, long jump, SB 17-10), Keaton Klamm (15th, 200, SB 26.29; ninth, pole vault, 8-0), CJ Vananne (11th, 400, SB 57.51), Will Washington (400, 15th, SB 59.6), Isaiah Holthaus (10th, high jump, 5-2), Alex Lungu (10th, discus, SB 103-10; fourth, javelin, 115-9), Logan Blancarte (15th, 15th, SB 95-8), Cooper Jones (16th, discus, 95-0; 15th, shot put, 35-6) and Andrew Colvert (13th, javelin, 102-2; eighth, shot put, SB 39-6).

Next up for Tonganoxie is a meet April 9 at Basehor-Linwood. Events start at 3:30 p.m. at BLHS. The Chieftains then will be at home with the Tonganoxie Invitational at 3:30 p.m. April 13.