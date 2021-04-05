A 19-year-old Leavenworth man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an accident about 3:50 p.m. Saturday near Tonganoxie Drive north of 171St Street.

Deputies of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident on Tonganoxie Drive near 171st Street. Indications at the scene showed the motorcycle rider had been traveling north on Tonganoxie Drive when a secondary vehicle headed south on the road caused him to veer off the roadway to avoid contact, according to a release from the sheriff’s office issued Monday.

The motorcycle, a green 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250 traveled into the ditch and eventually struck a driveway culvert. The driver was thrown from the bike as vaulted the driveway. The impact caused a wheel to shear off the bike and the motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

The rider was breathing and conscious but had suffered a broken left leg as a result of the crash, the release said. He was initially checked on by an off-duty nurse who was passing by before being treated and transported by Leavenworth County EMS. The driver was taken to University of Kansas hospital and the motorcycle was removed by a tow company.

The second vehicle was not located, according to Monday’s release.