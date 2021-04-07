25 years ago: April 10, 1996

‘Twas the season for shearing sheep at the Jacobs’ farm on Saturday when Rick and Cheryl Jacobs held their fifth annual Shearing Day at their farm south of Tonganoxie off County Road 32. Over 30 head of sheep were sheared at the festival, while an estimated 400 to 600 people curiously gawked at the displays. Michael Purdom, of Springdale, Arkansas, sheared most of the sheep with electric shears, but saved about five for demonstrations with hand shears.

Using only hand shears, Purdom flipped the sheep over on a mat, and, while pinning it down, started from the biscuit and sheared down the belly. He then sheared down the neck and worked his way to the animal’s back. When he got to the backbone, he was finished. Purdom also clipped their toenails to prevent them from becoming ingrown.

West Haven Baptist Church hid approximately 1900 eggs for an Easter egg hunt.

The sunrise Easter services at the Reno church at the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s museum park were well attended. Rev. “Rick” Lamb, pastor of the West Haven Baptist Church, brought the inspiring message Easter morning at 6:30 a.m.

50 years ago: April 8, 1971

The front page of the Mirror included a reminder from the Tongie Volunteer Fire Department about the burning of combustibles safely.

Only 1 in 5 voted in local elections with the results posted in the Mirror that seemed to support the nice weather more than the candidates.

Thank you notes were also posted in the Mirror from the candidates were also scattered throughout the paper.

All area schools were dismissed for Easter Vacation Friday - Monday of the upcoming Easter weekend.

Fourteen local fifth graders wrote their local State Representative John Bower over pollution concerns. Rep. Bower responded with an appreciative letter outlining ways they could help.

75 years ago: April 4, 1946

Here’s some good news to report: Electric rates will be reduced, saving customers about $300 per year. The reason for this windfall is that the increased use of electricity will afford customers an opportunity for more and expanded use. The introduction of more modern appliances was also a factor. No matter the reason, we are always in line for lower payments.

Coyote hunts are more numerous this year and the reason is the lack of ammunition and hunters. With most able-bodied men serving our country, the coyote population has grown steadily and comfortably.

Now that men have returned from the service, it seems that the coyotes will need to be on the lookout. The rascals favorite “safe place” seemed to be near the restricted areas around powder production plants. Wasn’t fit for men, but the beasts moved in.

Are our schools in trouble? That is the question being posed by the Kansas State Teachers Association. Teachers are hard to find, salaries need to be raised and taxes lag behind. The state has the means to help improve all schools and not leave it up to the local property owners. Everyone should help pay for schools.

The Royal Theatre has several good movies showing this week. Take in “Guns and Guitars” with Gene Autry, “Isle of the Dead” with Boris Karloff, “Weekend at the Waldorf” with Ginger Rogers or “First Yank into Tokyo” with Tom Neal. Something for everyone.

100 years ago: April 7, 1921

There were forty-one ballots cast at the city election last Monday, there being only one ticket The officials elected to administer the affairs of the city for the next two years were: William Heynen, Mayor: George Needham, police Judge; E.H. Skaggs, John Christensen, Ivan Sechrest, George Seufert and Joe Casanova, councilmen. This makes two new men on the council, Mr. Seufert and Mr. Casanova who take the place of Mr. Cory and Mr. McNerney.

The Suburban Telephone Co. has sent out the New Directory and it is up-to-date as near as it is possible to put out one. Please use this and call by number this helps the operator and also helps the service.

We notice that a great many still call by name. Don’t get provoked if the operator has you call by number; of course, there are a great many numbers the operators know, but how are you going to tell which ones they know and which ones, they will have to look up. Use the book all the time and then there won’t be any mistakes.

If you have failed to receive your directory notify the chief operator or the manager. Foster Laming, Manager, Suburban Telephone Co.

125 years ago: April 9, 1896

The Election a quiet one, and not much argument on the streets. The heaviest vote ever polled in a city election, was polled last Monday. Last year the vote was 142, this year 315.

The results:

Henry Metz elected mayor by 82 majority. S.A. Pearson elected police judge without opposition. L. Ballou, S.J. Cox, C.J. Halsted, J.W. Ratliff and R.H. Taylor by majorities ranging from 44 to 95.

The result makes no change in the present administration.

Fifteen ballots were thrown out, nearly all of which had the name of some candidate scratched out. Those thrown out decreased the majority of those elected.

Only four or five colored women voted and not many over half the colored men. The vote in town must be something like 400 which will give a very fair idea how the town has been increasing in population lately.

The women vote was the heaviest ever polled in Tonganoxie, and when husband and wife stepped up to the polls, the wife would nearly always get through voting first.