It appears that swimming will return to Tonganoxie Water Park this summer.

Council members voted to move forward with the summer season, which would run from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, or May 29-Sept. 6. After school starts for students in the Tonganoxie school district, the pool will limited to weekend hours.

The pool will open at 75% capacity, or 300 visitors at any one time.

Tonganoxie Tidal Waves coach Janet Falk told the council the swim team is also making changes for the upcoming season, along with other teams in the Tidal Waves’ league. For instance, Falk said that Tonganoxie would limit its team to 100 swimmers.

and break down practices into sessions to also reduce the number of swimmers at the pool any certain time.

Other changes that the team is considering, Falk said, would be to break up meets so that swimmers in certain age groups would compete first and then others would come to the water park to compete after the first groups.