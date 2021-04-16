Tonganoxie Business Association is offering Pet Health Day on May 8 at the Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

The event is open to all Leavenworth County residents. The city’s pet license fee will be waived for pets. Dogs and cats will be micro chipped and vaccinated at a discounted fee.

The event is tentatively set to run 2-4 p.m. that day. More information will be made available closer to the event.