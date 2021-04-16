Archive for Friday, April 16, 2021

Pet Health Day coming in May to Tonganoxie

This dog will be one of the pets available for adoption at a Leavenworth County Humane Society event in Basehor on Saturday.

Contributed photo. Enlarge photo.

This dog will be one of the pets available for adoption at a Leavenworth County Humane Society event in Basehor on Saturday.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 16, 2021

Tonganoxie Business Association is offering Pet Health Day on May 8 at the Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

The event is open to all Leavenworth County residents. The city’s pet license fee will be waived for pets. Dogs and cats will be micro chipped and vaccinated at a discounted fee.

The event is tentatively set to run 2-4 p.m. that day. More information will be made available closer to the event.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment