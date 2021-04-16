It’s time to spruce up flower beds and gardens and Tonganoxie FFA will be offering some help with that through its plant sales next week at the THS greenhouse.

The sales will be 3:30-6 p.m. Monday and then Wednesday, April 21 at the greenhouse, which is on the southeast side of the THS campus.

Variety hanging baskets, four-pack flowers, herb single pots, four-pack vegetables and single pots will be sold at the greenhouse.

For more about specific varieties to be sold, visit the Tonganoxie FFA Chapter Facebook page.