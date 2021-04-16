The fourth annual Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show will start at 8 a.m. April 24 at the Tonganoxie High School parking lot.

A cruise following the high school car show will be 20 miles around Tonganoxie, starting at THS and then heading downtown and then on to Grinter Farms toward Crescent Moon Winery.

The cruise then will make its way past the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds and on to Parallel Road and by Todd’s Tire before finishing up back at the high school.