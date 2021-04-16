The Small Shop on Bury Street will have a grand opening celebration Saturday.

The shop, at 423 S. Bury St., is in the former Rustic Heifer building. That business recently moved to a new location on Fourth Street.

A ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, with giveways also planned and shopping available.

The Cheesy Street food truck will be on hand from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and desserts also will be available to visitors.