Tonganoxie High track teams finished in the top half of their home invitational this past week at Beatty Field.

The THS girls and boys both placed fourth at the meet, which marked the first home high school meet for Tonganoxie in about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls scored 57 points for fourth, while the boys scored 89 points.

Piper won both team titles, scoring 148 on the girls side and 104 on the boys side.

The rest of the girls standings had Basehor-Linwood second (95), Kansas City Christian third (66), Tonganoxie fourth, Pleasant Ridge fifth (54), Bonner Springs sixth (49), Turner seventh (35), Sumner eighth (28), Maranatha ninth (25) and Heritage Christian 10th (23).

On the boys side, BLHS and KC Christian tied for second with 97.

Bonner Springs placed fifth (753), Washington and Heritage Christian sixth (32), Bishop Ward eighth (29), Pleasant Ridge ninth (23), Sumner 10th (16), Turner 11th (9) and Maranatha 12th (2).

Tonganoxie next is in action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Eudora.

GIRLS

Long jump

4.) Hattie Baldock, 13-8.5

6.) Emma Sunderland, 12-10.5

Triple jump

5.) Brianna Pollard, 28-8.5

High jump

3.) Hattie Baldock, 4-6

3.) Emma Sunderland, 4-6

Shot put

5.) Lucy Reike, 28-6

6.) Sydney Padfield, 28-3

7.) Bailey Poje, 27-6

Discus

4.) Sydney Padfield, 86-9

Javelin

4.) Bailey Poje, 87-9

100

2.) Natalee Shepard, 12.45

200

2.) Natalee Shepard, 27.02

1,600

2.) Kinnley Hoffhines, 6:01.15

BOYS

Long jump

1.) Blake Poje, 20-0.75

6.) Tamar Brown, 18-4

High jump

2.) Blake Poje, 6-2

7.) Isaiah Holthaus, 5-6

Shot put

3.) Andrew Colvert, 38-2

7.) Cooper Jones, 35-6

Pole vault

2.) Keaton Klamm, 9-6

3,200

2.) Eli Gilmore, 10:41.39

110 hurdles

2.) Dallas Bond, 15.31

4.) Isaiah Holthaus, 16.96

4x800 relay

5.) Tonganoxie, 9:30.02

400

5.) CJ VanAnne, 56.24

7.) Tamar Brown, 57.38

300 hurdles

3.) Isaiah Holthaus, 43.61

4.) Dallas Bond, 44.64

800

6.) Nick Edholm, 2:17.36

1,600

2.) Eli Gilmore, 4:42.53

4x400

3.) Tonganoxie, 3:40.98