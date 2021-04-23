Tonganoxie soon will have a farmers market again.

Chad Gilliland, owner of Next to Nature Farm, spoke briefly to the Tonganoxie City Council on Monday about plans to revive the event, which in the past took place in the Tonganoxie High School west campus parking lot.

But it’s been several years since the community had a farmers market, and now a group of community members are establishing a new seasonal event.

The farmers markets, which will be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot, is set to have its inaugural night May 13 and run weekly into late October, with the final market of the year scheduled for Oct. 21.

Gilliland said the organization is a “four- or five-board-member group that is working diligently to put this together to support the community and help to offer opportunities for members of the community.”

The library is at 217 E. Fourth St., so its parking lot offers a prime spot for visitors who also might want to check out shops in the downtown area. Gilliland said he was trying to work with the state to offer opportunities for low-income consumers in purchasing fresh produce and other items. There also is a program for senior citizens, he noted.

Anne Brockhoff, another startup member of the farmers market board, said that the organization does not yet have nonprofit organization status, but is working toward that goal. The council waived permit fees for the farmers market, something the council often does for such organizations.

Mayor David Frese told the council “full disclosure” that he, along with his wife, Natalie, and daughter, Annabelle, were donating time to organization of the farmers market. Annabelle designed the logo for the new farmers market as well. Organizers are seeking vendors for the ongoing farmers market. To download an application, visit the Tonganoxie Farmers Market Facebook page.