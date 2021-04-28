Leavenworth County had 22 new positive cases as of Monday afternoon, according to Leavenworth County Health Department.

LCHD releases COVID-19 statistics each Monday afternoon. The health department also is monitoring 25 active cases, the same number as the previous Monday.

There also was one person being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county as of Monday’s report, and 22 community case recoveries in the one-week span.

Tonganoxie is at one active case as of Monday, while Basehor has five and Lansing five. Leavenworth has nine active cases.

Tonganoxie and Leavenworth saw drops in active cases (2-1 for Tonganoxie and 14-9 for Leavenworth), while Basehor and Lansing had jumps in active cases between reports April 19 and Monday. Basehor went from two up to five and Lansing from one to five.

Total positive cases as of Monday were: Tonganoxie, 458; Basehor, 599; Lansing, 1862; Leavenworth, 2,392; Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, including Linwood city, 992; and Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, including Easton city, at 497. Some communities have additional breakdowns of positive-case statistics, as Lansing’s 1,862 cases are 884 community, 919 Lansing Correctional Facility and 59 Lansing Care and Rehab. Leavenworth’s 2,392 cases are 2,083 community, 85 Grossman Center, 169 U.S. Penitentiary, 48 University of Saint Mary and seven Core Civic inmates. The 497 cases among Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, including Easton city, are 470 community and 27 Country Care.

There have been 55 deaths related to COVID-19 in Leavenworth County, with 51 being community cases and four involving LCF inmates.

Between April 19 and Monday, the county had 722 negative cases.

LCHD has administered 15,074 doses of the first vaccine shot and 14,313 of the second shot for 29,387 total.

About 1,850 vaccines were administered during the one-week span, with 1,723 being second doses and 118 first doses.

The health department again will offer an immunization clinic this week for all five phases of the Kansas Vaccination Plan. The clinic will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade in Leavenworth. Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinic, which is open to residents 18 and older. Moderna is approved for people 18 and older.

The clinic is for first doses and scheduled second doses.

Anyone attending the vaccination clinic should bring photo identification with them. For first-dose vaccinations, visitors can expedite the process by downloading and completing the vaccine consent form, which can be found on the LCHD Facebook page in the post about Thursday’s clinic. Blank forms will be at the clinic if those attending aren’t able to print them.