If the weather cooperates, the Tonganoxie Business Association movie night series will kick off May 14.

Families can bring blankets and lawn chairs that night to Gallagher Park for a showing of “Bee Movie.”

The movie will get started around dusk May 14 at the park, which is just south of Tonganoxie Water Park near Third and Main streets.

TBA will feature the 2007 Dreamworks animated feature starring the voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman, Chris Rock, Kathy Bates and Larry King, among others.

Next to Nature Farm will be sponsoring the May 14 event.

TBA had planned to kick off the movie night series earlier this month with a showing of “Little Giants,” but inclement weather put a damper on those plans. Tammie McCutchen with TBA said Tuesday the organization hopes to show “Little Giants” later this year.