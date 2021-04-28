The health department again will offer an immunization clinic this week for all five phases of the Kansas Vaccination Plan. The clinic will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade in Leavenworth. Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinic, which is open to residents 18 and older. Moderna is approved for people 18 and older.

The clinic is for people seeking first doses and those with scheduled second doses.

Last week’s clinic drew about 1,850 visitors, with all but about 100 there for their second doses. But the clinic is open to anyone 18 or older who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet as well, as Moderna is recommended for people 18 and older.

Anyone attending the vaccination clinic should bring photo identification with them.

For first-dose vaccinations, visitors can expedite the process by downloading and completing the vaccine consent form, which can be found on the LCHD Facebook page in the post about Thursday’s clinic. Blank forms will be at the clinic if those attending aren’t able to print them off at home.