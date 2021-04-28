Tonganoxie Farmers Market organizers continue to make plans for the weekly market, which is set to kick off in about two weeks.

The local farmers market will take place 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot. The first night of the weekly market is set for May 13.

The library is at 217 E. Fourth St., so its parking lot offers a prime spot for visitors who also might want to check out shops in the downtown area.

Tonganoxie’s farmers market will be offered weekly through the summer and into the fall for a total of 23 weeks.

The final farmers market of 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Organizers continue to be looking for vendors. Anyone interested in signing up to be a vendor can visit the organization’s Facebook page. Vendor forms and more can be found on that page.

Several years ago Tonganoxie offered a Saturday farmer’s market in the Tonganoxie High School east campus parking lot.

Attempts in recent years to find volunteers to step up and offer a regular farmers market didn’t gain traction, but that changed this year, as a handful of community members have come together to organize what is expected to be an ongoing event each year.