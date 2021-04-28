Tonganoxie High boys golf proved to be one of the top Frontier League teams this year.

THS placed second at the league meet Thursday at Sycamore Ridge.

The Chieftains took second at league with a 370.

THS also fielded a team that day in the Spring Hill Invitational, taking seventh in that tourney.

Tonganoxie was led by Andrew Willson, who was the league runner-up with an 81.

Remi Baldock placed sixth in league with a 93 and Colton Brusven tied for 10th with a 96. The other counting score belonged to Carter Gratton with a 100. The other two participants were Noah Skelley and Dajarrio White.

Tonganoxie now turns its attention to regionals, which will be May 17 at Wamego. Qualifying teams and individual golfers will then advance to the Class 4A state meet May 24 and 25 at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

THS finishes 4th at Hayden tourney

Tonganoxie golfers all finished under 100 for the first time this season April 19 at the Hayden invitational at the Shawnee Country Club in Topeka.

THS turned in a strong performance despite cold and windy weather.

Andrew Willson led THS golfers with an 82 and a third-place finish as an individual. Other counting scores in the Chieftains’ 365 total were Remi Baldock (93), Colton Brusven (93) and Gabe Seba (97).

The other participants in the tourney were Noah Skelley and Dajarrio White, who both scored 99.

“The team has made improvements every tourney, but we still have work to do,” THS coach Doug Sandburg said.

Chieftains 4th at De Soto

The golf team had a tournament April 15 at Burning Tree Golf Course hosted by De Soto High School.



The team placed fourth with a total of 212. Tonganoxie was tied for third with Basehor, but lost the fifth-person playoff.

THS was led by junior Ben Manus and Freshman Aiden Van Middlesworth with 51. The other counting scores were Junior Evan Shupe with 54 and Junior Brayden Wilson with 56. The other participants that day were Jackson Lynn and Brendon Bowlin.