Natalee Shepard and Eli Gilimore led the Tonganoxie High track teams with gold medals Thursday at the Eudora Relays.

Shephard won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters for the girls team, while Gilmore won gold in the 1,600 for the boys team.

Shephard won the 100 with a time of 13.47 seconds and won the 200 with a 27.38 time.

Gilmore won the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 41.29 seconds.

The THS girls had several other team members place at Eudora.

Emma Sunderland won silver in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Hattie Baldock also placed fifth in the high jump at 4-6. Baldock earned additional points in the long jump, taking fourth with a 15-4.25 mark.

Another silver went to the 4x100 team, which finished second in that race with a time of 53.6 seconds.

Also placing for the girls team was Lucy Reike, who finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 33-6.

In the boys meet, Gilmore added a silver medal in the 3,200 to his 1,600 title. He finished the 3,200 in 10:29.84.

Dallas Bond finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.73), while Isaiah Holthaus placed fifth in the race (17.6).

Blake Poje had a strong day, taking second in the long jump (19-4.25) and the high jump (6-6).

THS performed well in the long jump, as Wyatt Harris also placed fourth (18-6.5) and Tamar Brown sixth (17-4.25).

Keaton Klamm, meanwhile, placed fifth in the pole vault (9-6) and the 4x400 team sixth (3:54.31).

Derick Barnes placed eighth in the 200 and Tamar Brown eighth in the 400 (56.92).

Afton Boone placed sixth in the 100 with a 12.34 time and fifth in the 200 with a 24.77 time.

The boys team placed fifth and the girls ninth at Eudora.

Tonganoxie has its next meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Basehor-Linwood and then has one more meet before league, a meet May 7 at Wellsville. That invitational also starts at 3:30 p.m.

The Frontier League Meet will start at 3:30 p.m. May 13 at Tonganoxie.

Regionals will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Tonganoxie. Other Class 4A regional sites will be Andale, Buhler and Paola.

The state meet will be in Wichita. This year’s state track and field championships again all will take place at the same venue, but not with all classes competing at the same time.

The 6A and 5A meets will be May 27, 4A and 3A May 28 and 2A and 1A May 29 at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.

CARDINAL RELAYS

Team Results

Boys

Eudora, 131; 2. Piper, 76.5; 3. De Soto, 71; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 68.5; 5. Tonganoxie, 59; 6. Baldwin, 37; 7. Turner, 36.5; 8. Kansas City Christian, 34; 9. McLouth, 32.5; 10. Pleasant Ridge, 25; 11. Perry-Lecompton, 23; 12 (tie). Heritage Christian, 4; Sumner Academy, 4.

Girls

Eudora, 120; 2. Perry-Lecompton, 98; 3. Piper, 69; 4. Basehor-Linwood, 68; 5. Baldwin, 64.5; 6. De Soto, 50; 7. Heritage Christian, 38; 8. McLouth, 25; 9. Tonganoxie, 17; 10. Turner, 16.5; 11. Kansas City Christian, 10; 12. Sumner Academy, 7; 13. Pleasant Ridge, 6.

TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL

THS Results

(Both THS teams placed third overall)

GIRLS

Long jump

4.) Hattie Baldock, 13-8.5

6.) Emma Sunderland, 12-10.5

Triple jump

5.) Brianna Pollard, 28-8.5

High jump

3.) Hattie Baldock, 4-6

3.) Emma Sunderland, 4-6

Shot put

5.) Lucy Reike, 28-6

6.) Sydney Padfield, 28-3

7.) Bailey Poje, 27-6

Discus

4.) Sydney Padfield, 86-9

Javelin

4.) Bailey Poje, 87-9

100

2.) Natalee Shepard, 12.45

200

2.) Natalee Shepard, 27.02

1,600

2.) Kinnley Hoffhines, 6:01.15

BOYS

Long jump

1.) Blake Poje, 20-0.75

6.) Tamar Brown, 18-4

High jump

2.) Blake Poje, 6-2

7.) Isaiah Holthaus, 5-6

Shot put

3.) Andrew Colvert, 38-2

7.) Cooper Jones, 35-6

Pole vault

2.) Keaton Klamm, 9-6

3,200

2.) Eli Gilmore, 10:41.39

110 hurdles

2.) Dallas Bond, 15.31

4.) Isaiah Holthaus, 16.96

4x800 relay

5.) Tonganoxie, 9:30.02

400

5.) CJ VanAnne, 56.24

7.) Tamar Brown, 57.38

300 hurdles

3.) Isaiah Holthaus, 43.61

4.) Dallas Bond, 44.64

800

6.) Nick Edholm, 2:17.36

1,600

2.) Eli Gilmore, 4:42.53

4x400

3.) Tonganoxie, 3:40.98