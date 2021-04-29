Today's news
Battle of Badges blood drive returning
April 29, 2021
The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will again host the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive during police week. The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. May 13. The blood drive is open to everyone.
Last year’s blood drive drew 80 units of blood collected. To sign up, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=leavenworthbattle.
