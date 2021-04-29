The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will again host the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive during police week. The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. May 13. The blood drive is open to everyone.

Last year’s blood drive drew 80 units of blood collected. To sign up, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=leavenworthbattle.