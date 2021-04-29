Plant and garden exchange Saturday

The Linwood Community Library is hosting its annual plant and garden exchange Saturday.

This popular event is outdoors, weather permitting. Anyone who would like to donate any plant or garden-related item can bring it to the library anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. If you donate, you get first dibs at viewing what’s available at the event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. After 11 a.m. anyone can attend the exchange.

Everything is free to a good home. You never know what will be available, but in the past the library has been able to offer seeds, vegetables, perennials, herbs, house plants, pots and more.

The exchange will run until 2 p.m.

Bluegrass Festival

The Linwood Baptist Church is hosting a day of activities from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature live bluegrass music on the football field of Linwood Elementary School. Performers will include Mo Pitney, Chosen Road, Greg Blake and Po’ Anna. The event is fully free, but to guarantee a spot, you do need to register for a ticket. In addition to live music, there will also be a barefoot mile fundraiser to combat human trafficking as well as barbecue and food trucks.

For more information or to register for tickets, go to linwoodbluegrass.com.



Outdoor coffee group

The coffee group at the Linwood Community Library is returning at 9 a.m. Monday.

The group, while typically indoors, will now be outdoors on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week, weather permitting, starting at 9 a.m. The library has chairs available to use, but participants may also bring their own.

Coffee will be supplied.



Craft programs for Mother’s Day gift

The Linwood Community Library is giving kids and teens a chance to create a gift any mother or special person in their life would enjoy.

For children ages 7 and younger, the library is offering a craft-to-go bag with supplies to make a decorative tissue paper covered frame. The bags will be available for pick-up beginning Saturday.

For children and teens ages 8 and older, there will be an outdoor craft program May 6th where they will decorate a ring dish with pressed flowers and glitter.

Registration is required to attend the May 6 program, and there are two time options to select from: 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Those interested can call the library at 913-301-3686 to register.

For more information on the crafts: linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/kidevents.html.