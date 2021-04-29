Tonganoxie Business Association is offering Pet Health Day on May 8 at the Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

The event is open to all Leavenworth County residents. The city’s pet license fee will be waived for pets. Dogs and cats will be micro chipped and vaccinated at a discounted fee.

Services will be provided 1-3 p.m. that day at the fire station.

The city of Tonganoxie also is waiving pet licensing fees for 2021 through May 8. The fee waive went into effect April 1. Licenses are available at Tonganoxie City Hall, as well as these three veterinary clinics: Pleasant Valley (401 N. Main St. in Tonganoxie), Smith (1625 Tonganoxie Road in Tonganoxie) and Wolf Creek (14370 Parallel Road in Basehor).