Tonganoxie again will be offering sports physicals to middle school and high school athletes.

Physicals will be given 6-7 p.m. May 12 at THS. Open to all students entering grades 7-12 for the 2021-22 school year, physicals are $25 each and can be paid by cash or check.

Student-athletes from other districts also can take advantage of the service. LMH Health is partnering with Tonganoxie USD 464, with half of the fees going to the district’s athletic training sports medicine budget.