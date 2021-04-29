Today's news
Tonganoxie High grad earns Blue Key scholarship from K-State
April 29, 2021
A Kansas State University senior and Tonganoxie High School graduate has been named one of 17 Blue Key scholarship winners for 2021-22.
Sierra Staatz has been awarded the Greg Hardin Memorial Scholarship, K-State announced in a release Thursday.
The Harden scholarship is awarded to an undergraduate student who has demonstrated outstanding scholarship, leadership, citizenship and service. It’s also awarded with preference to students in the College of Engineering.
