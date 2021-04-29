Tonganoxie High School will celebrate the Class of 2021 next month in Kansas City, Kan.

Commencement exercises will begin at 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Children’s Mercy Park. It marks the second consecutive year that graduation will be at the home of Sporting Kansas City. Local high schools partnered last year with the Major League Soccer team to celebrate graduation at a larger venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium allows for families and other guests to better practice social distancing.

Each senior will be allowed 20 tickets for the ceremony, with the opportunity for limited seating for the general public also available. Look for more details about THS graduation in upcoming editions of The Mirror.