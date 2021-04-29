The Tonganoxie school district will have a retirement reception this weekend to honor faculty and staff this year and last.

The retirement reception will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Tonganoxie Middle School.

Sunday’s reception will honor Pam Arevalo, Chris Coulter, Susan Donnelly, Debbie Gravatt, Wanda Haney, Julia Jellison, Gail Kiefer, Shawn Reaves, Brent Smith, Linda Vernon, Chris Weller and Cherie and Darrel Williams.

The event will be at the TMS commons area.