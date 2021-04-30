Archive for Friday, April 30, 2021
2021 Tonganoxie High spring sports schedules and results
Here’s a look at Tonganoxie High schedules for the 2020-21 spring sports season.
THS baseball and softball home games take place at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, while the THS girls soccer team plays home matches at Beatty Field. Home track meets also take place at the Beatty Field Sports complex.
Home events are open to the public, though various COVID-19 pandemic regulations are required, such as wearing masks in certain instances while attending Tonganoxie USD 464 contests and events. More about the requirements can be read at tongienation.org.
Tonganoxie baseball
March 23 EUDORA, PPD
March 26 JEFF WEST, W, 10-0; W, 9-2 (2-0, 0-0)
April 6 at Piper, L, 10-0 (2-1, 0-1)
April 8 Blue Valley North (at Fort Scott), L, 8-7 (2-2, 0-1)
April 8 Pittsburg (at Fort Scott), W, 21-9 (3-2, 0-1)
April 13 at Paola, L, 5-4 (3-3, 0-2)
April 15 at Louisburg, W, 7-5 (4-3, 1-2)
April 17 BASEHOR-LINWOOD, W, 12-5 (5-3, 1-2)
April 19 BONNER SPRINGS, W, 12-2 (6-3, 2-2)
April 22 SPRING HILL, W, 8-7 (7-3, 3-2)
April 26 Bonner Springs (at Parkville, Mo.), L, 13-11 (7-4, 3-2)
April 26 Spring Hill (at Parkville, Mo.), L, 15-0 (7-5, 3-2)
April 27 St. James Academy (at Parkville, Mo.), L, 5-3 (7-6, 3-2)
April 30 at Baldwin
May 4 OTTAWA
May 10 at Turner
May 12 ATCHISON
Tonganoxie boys golf
April 5 at Piper Invitational
April 6 at Wamego
April 6 at Jeff West (Meriden)
April 22 at Spring Hill
April 26 at Falcon Lakes (Basehor)
April 27 at Jeff West (Meriden)
May 6 at Junction City (Milford)
May 6 at Perry-Lecompton (Perry Golf Course)
Tonganoxie girls soccer
March 23 ATCHISON W, 4-1 (1-0, 0-0)
March 25 at Spring Hill L, 6-0 (1-1, 0-1)
March 30 LEAVENWORTH
April 1 at Louisburg
April 6 at Hayden
April 8 at Eudora
April 12 JC HARMON
April 15 BONNER SPRINGS
April 22 at Piper
April 27 at Heritage Christian
April 29 at Ottawa
April 30 MARANATHA ACADEMY
May 4 EUDORA
May 6 BALDWIN
May 11 WASHINGTON
May 13 at Kansas City Christian
Tonganoxie softball
March 25 TURNER (2), W, 17-2; W, 7-5 (2-0, 0-0)
April 1 SPRING HILL (2), L, 15-0; L, 11-0 (2-2, 0-1)
April 6 at Piper (2), L, 7-6; L, 17-7 (2-4, 0-2)
April 13 at Paola (2), L, 21-5; L, 6-3 (2-6, 0-3)
April 15 at Louisburg, L, 5-3 (2-7, 0-4)
April 20 BONNER SPRINGS (2), L, 13-6; L, 19-2 (2-9, 0-5)
April 27 at Baldwin (2), W, 4-3; L, 7-0 (3-10, 1-5)
April 29 at Eudora
May 4 OTTAWA (2)
May 6 at Bishop Ward
May 10 JEFF WEST (2)
Tonganoxie track
March 26 at Lawrence Free State
April 1 at Junction City
April 9 at Basehor-Linwood
April 13 TONGANOXIE
INVITATIONAL
April 22 at Eudora
April 30 at De Soto
May 7 at Wellsville
May 14 at Frontier League Meet (Baldwin’s Liston Stdm.)
