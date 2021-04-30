Archive for Friday, April 30, 2021

Tonganoxie softball back on field after layoff

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

April 30, 2021

Tonganoxie High softball was back in action this week after an eight-day break.

THS played a doubleheader Tuesday at Baldwin after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains entered this week with a 2-9 record as they look to bounce back from doubleheader defeat April 19 against Bonner Springs. BSHS won those games, 13-6 and 19-2.

Tonganoxie plays a single game Thursday at Eudora and then is home for a doubleheader Tuesday against Ottawa. THS then travels May 6 to Kansas City, Kan., to take on Bishop Ward.

The regular season concludes May 10 with a doubleheader against Jeff West.

