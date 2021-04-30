Tonganoxie High softball was back in action this week after an eight-day break.

THS played a doubleheader Tuesday at Baldwin after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains entered this week with a 2-9 record as they look to bounce back from doubleheader defeat April 19 against Bonner Springs. BSHS won those games, 13-6 and 19-2.

Tonganoxie plays a single game Thursday at Eudora and then is home for a doubleheader Tuesday against Ottawa. THS then travels May 6 to Kansas City, Kan., to take on Bishop Ward.

The regular season concludes May 10 with a doubleheader against Jeff West.