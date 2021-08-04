Phil Jeannin sat in a coveted seat reserved for a select group earlier this baseball season at Kauffman Stadium.

The retired Tonganoxie educator watched a Royals game from the prestigious Buck O’Neal seat. The seat, the lone red seat at the stadium, pays tribute to the standout with the Kansas City Monarchs who was one of KC’s most beloved baseball ambassadors.

Only about 60 people are selected to sit in that spot each summer, and Jeannin was one of the first this season back on May 22.

Jeannin, or Coach J as he’s been known for many years in Tonganoxie, would tell you it’s no big deal.

“I think at the time they were the worst team in baseball,” Jeannin joked (the Royals were not). “It was the Saturday of high school graduation, so they had an open date.”

His son, Colby Qualls, would tell you that Jeannin is deserving of the honor, but wouldn’t want anyone to make a fuss.

“He’s very humble when it comes to anyone expressing gratitude or thanks,” Qualls said. “This was a fun way to show him off a little bit.”

The Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat honors the longtime Monarchs player and then manager in the Negro Leagues who later became a scout and coach for the Chicago Cubs. O’Neil was instrumental in establishing the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. O’Neil died in 2006, but his spirit lives on through the Kauffman Stadium seat.

Judges select 68 winners each season to sit in the coveted seat each season. Winners receive a commemorative plaque and five tickets to the game and are honored throughout the game, both in Kauffman Stadium and on the Royals broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Qualls said his dad first came to mind as a candidate for the legacy seat some 10 years ago. He submitted essays along the way, but previous essays didn’t make the cut.

“I guess I finally got it down and it was well-written enough that they took notice,” Qualls said. “This year I did it again and they were quick to respond.”

It came as a bit of a surprise when Jeannin found out he had been selected for the honor.

“It was really a shock to me,” Jeannin explained. “It really felt great to have it happen.”

The red seat is a few rows up from the field near home plate on the third-base side at Kauffman Stadium.

Midway through the third inning, the public address announcer recognized Jeannin as various photos of Jeannin through the years appeared on the giant scoreboard in center field. The gameday presentation on the scoreboard can be seen here.

“We were right behind home plate,” Jeannin said. “I could have called balls and strikes from there.”

Phil and his wife, Pam, and their four children, Colby, Kim, Kelly and Andie, along with three sons-in-law and daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren were there for the big day —even if rain forced the start of the game to be postponed about an hour.

Attendance restrictions were in effect during that late May game against Detroit.

Jeannin said family members took turns sitting with him in the special seats.

“I tried to con them into a few more,” Jeannin said, though with the attendance restrictions, nearby seats were folded up with zip ties.

Jeannin said he got to walk through the Diamond Club and saw Royals announcer Rex Hudler, who played for a handful of Major League teams, and Jeff Montgomery, the former Royals relief pitcher who now is a baseball analyst.

Jeannin grew up in Jarbalo and finished out his high school career at Tonganoxie after the two schools merged.

He taught a year at Herington and then was back in Tonganoxie for 33 years. He taught physical education at various times in grades K-9 and also taught some social studies and driver’s education. He also coached football, basketball and track at different points at the middle school level and also was an assistant coach for fellow longtime Tonganoxie teacher Mark Mall at the high school level for girls basketball. Jeannin later was named to the Tonganoxie Education Foundation Hall of Fame. A plaque recognizing Jeannin has been in the high school near the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center entrance.

Buck O’Neil was known for his contributions to the Kansas City community beyond baseball. Qualls said that his dad was deserving of the honor earlier this season for his efforts in the Tonganoxie community. He said O’Neal was a community driven person who was always doing things for others and improving the community.

“That kind of hit home with dad,” Qualls explained. “He’s always constantly doing things for people. Hobbling around now, he still goes out of his way.”

Jeannin, who’s always on the go, has an ankle that slows him down slightly, but he can be seen working on various Tonganoxie Recreation Commission fields and projects these days in his part-time position in retirement.

“That’s been him,” Qualls continued. “Always willing to help out, whether it’s an elderly neighbor or a student who needs a little extra assistance or family. Whoever, it doesn’t really matter.”

“He’s always got his basketball camps going on. He loves working at the rec and making everything as great as possible for kids using those fields.”

For an afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, Jeannin was at center-stage, even if he shies away from the limelight.

Strangers in the parking lot, some Tonganoxie friends and the Royals employee who welcomed Jeannin at the gate were a few of the people who were excited for Jeannin, according to Qualls.

“He didn’t have any say in it,” Qualls said, joking about his humble father being in the spotlight. “It was a great experience.”