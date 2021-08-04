Free backpack raffle ends Saturday

The Friends of the Linwood Community Library group is currently running a backpack raffle.

There are two backpacks full of school supplies. Any youth of any age can enter the raffle for free by visiting the library, spending a little here, attending a program or checking something out.

The raffle will run through Saturday and the bags can be viewed inside the library.



Library updates mask policy

The Linwood Community Library has reinstated its mask-wearing policy per current CDC recommended guidelines.

Anyone visiting inside the library for checking out or attending a program will need to wear a mask while there. Very young children will not have to wear a mask.

Updates to any changes at the library can be found on the library’s Facebook page or website.

Teen movie night is this week

The Linwood Community Library is hosting an indoor movie night for teens starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Enjoy the brand new to DVD release “A Quiet Place Part 2” on the library’s large screen and in the comfort of air conditioning. Attendance is limited to the first 20 teens, and masks will be required during the event.

For more information, visit linwoodcommunitylibrary.org.



Train stop in Linwood

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, world’s largest steam engine, is embarking on a 2021 tour to celebrate the history of railroads and the communities Union Pacific serves.

The tour begins Thursday in Wyoming and will travel through Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. The train is scheduled to come through Linwood between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m. Monday and again between 8:30-9:45 a.m. on Sept. 2.

There will be a chance to see the train during a brief whistle stop.

For more information, visit up.com/media/releases/210614-big-boy-tour.htm.