Summer Nationals coming soon to Threshing Bee Grounds

Heart of America Antique Steam Engine and Model Association will have the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Kansas Summer Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull next week at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

The event will be Saturday at the grounds on the south side of McLouth. Gates open at 3 p.m. that day, with the event set to start at 7 p.m.

General admission is $20 for anyone 11 and older and $10 for youths ages 6-10.

Youths 5 and younger get free admission.

Cost for bringing in coolers is $15. No glass bottles are allowed.