Tonganoxie High School FFA adviser Beth Schartz was selected as the 2021 Kansas Association of Career and Technical Educators New Teacher of the Year.

The K-ACTE Awards Program seeks to promote excellence in career and technical education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the field, programs that exemplify the highest standards and organizations that have conducted activities to promote and expand career and technical education.

Schartz and other winners at the state level will be eligible to proceed to the regional and national competition.