Tonganoxie High School FFA members won team awards Monday at the AQHYA Horse Judging Contest at the American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show.

The THS team placed first in the halter division, ninth in performance division and 11th in reasons division. The team’s overall ranking was 11th.

In the halter division, Emma Aufdemberge placed fifth and Emma Myers ninth.

In the overall ranking, Dalton Regehr placed 24th, Emma Aufdemberge 30th, Emma Myers 31st and Isabelle Barker 33rd.

The group also will be representing Kansas in October at the National FFA Convention, which takes place each fall in Louisville, Ky.

FFA members are gearing up for another school year after participating in a virtual convention in May. The convention normally takes place at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.