The Abdallah Shriners Demolition Derby will be back in Tonganoxie at the end of the month.

The rodeo will be Aug. 27 and 28 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, 405 W. Fourth St.

Parking gates open at 5 p.m., with concessions available starting at 5:30 p.m.

Arena gates open at 6 p.m. and shows will start at 7 p.m.

Parking is $5 and includes a souvenir program. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the day of the event at the arena ticket booth.